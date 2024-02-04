Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 431.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

