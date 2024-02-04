Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

