Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,174 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $14,928,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.74 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.