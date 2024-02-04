Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

