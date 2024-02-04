Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

