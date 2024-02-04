Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535,401 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $245,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $129,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 1,253,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.