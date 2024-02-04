First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,975 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $84.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

