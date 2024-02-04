First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 16,549 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.