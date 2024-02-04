First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $183,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $454.05 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $457.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.38 and its 200 day moving average is $401.72. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.