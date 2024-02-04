First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $62,642,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.63 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

