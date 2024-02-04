First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $529,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

