First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
