First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.