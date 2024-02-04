First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,884 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

