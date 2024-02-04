First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

