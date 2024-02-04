First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,651 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Shell by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,073. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.