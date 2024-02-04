First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 396,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

