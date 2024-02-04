First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,465. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,014 shares of company stock worth $1,711,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

