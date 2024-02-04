First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $160.94 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 233,362.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Extra Space Storage worth $160,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $173,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 944,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,388. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

