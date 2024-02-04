First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $59.92 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $59,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,845. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

