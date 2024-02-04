First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 592,849 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,849 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Medtronic worth $477,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 5,052,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

