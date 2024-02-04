First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,048,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Philip Morris International worth $837,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

