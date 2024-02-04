First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 239,244 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,001,233 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 239,244 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Barrick Gold worth $611,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,403,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 513.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

