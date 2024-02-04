First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 36,594 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,594 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.08% of IPG Photonics worth $432,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,379 shares of company stock worth $2,426,773 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

