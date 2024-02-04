First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 69,578 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,578 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $330,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 199,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 7,922,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

