First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 7,605 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $199,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $392.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

