First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 79,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $783,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.