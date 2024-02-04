First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,301 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 3.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,184,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. 619,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.