First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.68. 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
