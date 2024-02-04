First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.68. 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $360,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,006,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

