First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 117,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 320,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 1,518,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,348. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

