First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 503,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,161,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
