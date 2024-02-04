First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 503,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,161,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

