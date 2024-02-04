First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.36

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and traded as low as $34.24. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 143,780 shares trading hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
