First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.36

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and traded as low as $34.24. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 143,780 shares trading hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.