Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
