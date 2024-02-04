FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $289.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

