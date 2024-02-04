FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.95 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.34.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.