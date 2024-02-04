Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 345.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

