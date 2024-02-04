Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 1.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.86. 3,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.
The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
