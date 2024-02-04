Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Down 1.2%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.86. 3,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

