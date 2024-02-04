Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Purchases £25,920 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($32,951.95).
Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.7 %
LON FLO opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £51.59 million, a P/E ratio of -699.17 and a beta of 1.07.
About Flowtech Fluidpower
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flowtech Fluidpower
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.