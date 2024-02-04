Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Purchases £25,920 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($32,951.95).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.7 %

LON FLO opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.07) on Friday. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.59 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £51.59 million, a P/E ratio of -699.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

