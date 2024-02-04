Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £165.40 ($210.27) and last traded at £164.90 ($209.64). Approximately 165,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 763,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at £163.40 ($207.73).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($247.90) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.39) to £157 ($199.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £151.17 ($192.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49,969.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of £139.46 and a 200 day moving average of £138.54.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.52 ($160.84) per share, with a total value of £126,520 ($160,844.14). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

