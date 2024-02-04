Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £165.40 ($210.27) and last traded at £164.90 ($209.64). Approximately 165,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 763,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at £163.40 ($207.73).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($247.90) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.39) to £157 ($199.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £151.17 ($192.18).
Get Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.52 ($160.84) per share, with a total value of £126,520 ($160,844.14). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.