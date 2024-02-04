Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

