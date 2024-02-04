Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,248,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,171,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.