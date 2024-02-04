Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 483 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $934,480,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $16.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

