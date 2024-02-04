Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

