Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 305,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 746,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.