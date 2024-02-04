Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $838.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $768.77 and its 200 day moving average is $694.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.