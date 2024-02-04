Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,234,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

