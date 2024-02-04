Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 3.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

