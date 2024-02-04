Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $345.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 196.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

