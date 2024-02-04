Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 487,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

