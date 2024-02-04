Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

