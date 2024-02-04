Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.58.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE FTS opened at C$53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

